12,000 Riverside County students automatically accepted to Cal State Universities

By Matthew Rodriguez

Click here for updates on this story

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, California (KCAL/KCBS) — With college acceptance letters coming soon, thousands of Riverside County students won’t have to worry about getting into the California State University system, thanks to a new direct admission program.

The program streamlines the process for roughly 12,000 eligible high school seniors. It allows them to apply to one of the handful of schools across the state from Humboldt to San Bernardino for free. The system said the program hopes to help students overcome obstacles such as being the first in their family to attend college or those from a modest-income background.

Below are the 10 schools participating in the partnership with the Riverside County Office of Education:

CSU Channel Islands Chico State Cal State East Bay Cal Poly Humboldt Cal Maritime Cal State Monterey Bay Cal State San Bernardino CSU San Marcos San Francisco State Sonoma State Eligible high school students enrolled in Riverside County public schools will receive a brochure in the mail. Once they receive the brochure, students can visit CaliforniaColleges.edu and apply to any of the 10 universities. Essays, letters of recommendation and portfolios are not required.

To claim the free application, input the coupon code from the brochure the university system sent in the mail.

Admission can be rescinded if a student does not meet the minimum requirements outlined by CSU officials. While the offer only grants one free application, students may apply to any of the 23 schools within the CSU system.

Students who have already applied to a CSU school cannot receive a refund if they did not use the coupon code.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.