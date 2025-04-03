Woman killed after house explodes, police say

By Joseph Buczek

SOUTHGATE, Michigan (WWJ) — A 37-year-old woman was killed after a house exploded in Southgate early Thursday morning.

Police say the explosion happened around 5:45 a.m. Thursday at a house on Edison Street and Burns Street near Telegraph Road.

Officials say a 38-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were injured in the explosion and have been taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital. Police say the man was thrown against his house in the explosion and suffered severe burns. The woman was trapped inside the debris and rubble field and had to be rescued. Police say she suffered severe leg injuries and burns and later succumbed to her injuries.

Several houses were impacted by the explosion, and at least one home is a total loss. Debris has covered the streets, and fire crews are still working to put out some fires.

Authorities say a woman in her 60s who lives next door to the house was injured but refused medical treatment.

“It’s a very tight-knit community. I know a lot of people felt the explosion for several blocks,” said Nathan Moscynski, Detective Sergeant with the Southgate Police Department. “A lot of people are going to be impacted, but again, we want people to stay out of the area and let us clean up and get our work crews so we can clean everything up.”

Fire crews from several Downriver communities have responded to the explosion.

The cause of the explosion has not been determined, but officials are investigating it as a gas explosion.

“Early this morning, local authorities requested DTE’s assistance in turning natural gas off to help keep the scene safe at an incident site in Southgate,” said DTE Energy in a statement.

