“Pictures, just like that”: local artist uses cardboard boxes to create photo exhibit

OSHKOSH, Wisconsin (WGBA) — Turning old boxes into photographs, Nick Dvoracek is a local pinhole photographer. His work is currently on display at the Oshkosh Public Library.

With folding, cutting, a bit of science and a small hole, Dvoracek is able to create a working film camera.

“Pinhole photographers see every container as a camera,” he says.

For Dvoracek, building the camera himself is what makes his pictures special.

“It’s the physics of it, it’s the way it looks, it’s the experience,” he says. “It’s just a container that won’t let light in, it’s got a little hole, and you gotta be able to put a little photosensitive material in and get it out, then pictures, just like that.”

Dvoracek went to school in Eau Claire, but he was introduced to pinhole photography during his first job at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

After a career at UW Oshkosh, Dvoracek started dedicating more time to the art, even creating a blog called Pinholica.

“I ride around town and look for things to take pictures of,” he says. “I really love when I get some kind of astute idea and I make 12 good photographs of that idea.”

His exhibit at the Oshkosh Public Library displays photos of the library itself. Included in the exhibit are several of Dvoracek’s handmade cameras, as well as hands-on activities.

His work will be on display for the Oshkosh Gallery Walk on Saturday, April 5.

