Man accused of pointing gun at officer appears in court

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — A man accused of pointing a gun at a Jackson police officer, taking a picture of it, then posting the photo on social media appeared in court Thursday.

A municipal court judge granted Steven Perry Jr., 24, a $25,000 bond. He is charged with making a terrorist threat.

The Jackson Police Department Gun Crimes Suppression Unit went out to serve a warrant and found Perry on Baxter Drive in Jackson just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Chief Joseph Wade said this comes after an incident took place Tuesday at the intersection of Robinson Road and Highway 80. The photo was posted to Instagram and went viral.

No shots were fired, and the officer was not injured, nor did he see the suspect, Wade said.

Wade said the incident is disturbing and has put officers on edge. The chief said there have been similar incidents in the past, but did not provide details.

“We will not allow individuals to point guns at law enforcement and expect no repercussions,” Wade said. “We have been focused on this because we do not want any of our officers or any law enforcement officers to lose their lives or to be caught in a situation where they have to take action.”

