‘I didn’t believe it.’ Metro Detroit neighborhoods flood after Wednesday storms

DETROIT, Michigan (WXYZ) — People in metro Detroit woke up to flooded streets and water in their basements after storms Wednesday evening.

Yesterday’s storms brought record rain to our region, overwhelming the drainage systems. The water was so high in some areas, like Dearborn Heights, that cars were submerged.

We spoke with residents effected by the flooding in Dearborn Heights and Lincoln Park.

Several residents, including Zavion Ayler, woke up to their cars partially under water. He walked outside to let out his dog and was shocked by what he saw.

“I didn’t see it until I opened the door,” said Zavion Ayler. “When she said my car was halfway under, I didn’t believe it. Even now I’m still a little bit in shock. I’m trying to help others, I helped my neighbors pull their car in, knocked on a couple doors, let them know.”

“I turned and looked downstairs, everything is underwater,” said Salna Janukaitis in Detroit. “The front of my house wasn’t flooded, but you can see where it’s coming in. This problem is terrible, it happens all over Detroit…the house is sinking!

Clinton River Road between Canal Road and Romeo Plank Road Clinton River Road between Garfield Road and 17 Mile Road Millar Road between Garfield Road and Utica Road Hayes Road between Utica Road and Clinton River Road

