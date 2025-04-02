Young athlete returns to sports after major brain surgery helps him become seizure-free

By Nick Lunemann

ANDOVER, Minnesota (WCCO) — Every Wednesday night, the rink in Andover, Minnesota, is filled with energy, fast-paced drills and the sound of kids having fun.

But for 11-year-old Landon McKee, skating here means more than just playing hockey — it means getting his life back.

“I’ve never met a kid with more will and determination to play the game than Landon,” said Jamie Barthel, one of the coaches at Flex Hockey, a developmental program focused on skill-building without the pressure of competition.

Landon McKee has played sports for most of his young life, but he’s done so while battling a serious medical condition. Since he was just 4 years old, he’s suffered from seizures caused by a condition called cortical dysplasia. Sometimes they happened on the field, other times, right on the ice.

“He’d have seizures — sometimes right on the ice. But he’d always get back up. He never wanted to stop playing,” Barthel said.

One moment that stands out? Landon McKee remembers having a seizure while standing in the batter’s box during a baseball game. He fell down, got back up and still managed to hit the ball.

For years, medication didn’t help and the seizures continued. But after extensive testing — including deep electrode brain scans — Landon McKee’s doctors at Children’s Minnesota determined he was a candidate for surgery.

“We studied Landon’s brain using deep electrodes and imaging. We knew exactly where his seizures were starting,” said Dr. Maysam Kebra, a pediatric neurosurgeon at Children’s Minnesota.

In November, Landon McKee underwent a high-stakes brain surgery using groundbreaking MRI technology. Surgeons removed the affected tissue.

“We thought that he would be a very good candidate with seizure surgery to remove this cortical dysplasia, and thought we’d he’d have a very high chance of being seizure-free,” Kebra said.

It’s a transformation not just felt on the ice, but in the hearts of those who care about him.

“We don’t always get to see what happens after surgery. Seeing Landon now — it means everything,” one of Landon McKee’s nurses, Chelsea Reimer, said.

Today, Landon McKee is back on the ice, laughing with teammates and showing off a scar he proudly calls his “badge of bravery.”

“It’s weird not having seizures anymore… but good weird,” he said with a smile.

For his dad, Dan McKee, the change is emotional.

“Every door that felt closed before now feels open,” he said.

No longer held back by what was, Landon McKee’s looking forward to everything that’s still to come.

