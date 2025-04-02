Police crack down on retail theft with undercover operation

By Gabrielle Parish

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Shreveport police wrapped up a undercover string targeting shoplifters at Shreveport retail stores with eight arrests in two days.

All of them are repeat offenders. One suspect alone has been arrested 19 times for theft.

The undercover operation focused on stores along Youree Drive. SPD told arrested two people at Bath & Body Works, another two at Target, and two more at TJ Maxx. One person was arrested at Lowe’s for theft.

SPD officers went undercover, blending in with shoppers, while others monitored security cameras to catch thieves in the act.

“Several of them were walking out with upwards of $700 worth of materials that they were stealing from these stores. You know, many of these retail theft criminals know the law. They understand that in order for theft to be a felony, the amount has to be greater than $1,000,” Cpl. Chris Bordelon said.

Bordelon said Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are the most targeted stores in Shreveport. These stolen items are often resold on social media.

