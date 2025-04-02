Skip to Content
Mom pulls the purr-fect April Fools prank

Published 11:32 am

By Sophia Englehart

    ROCKPORT, TEXAS (KRIS) — It was quite literally a zoo in one Rockport home, but not for the usual reason you’d think.

Kelvy Miller and her mother share a tradition where every April Fool’s Day, Kelvy’s mom surprises her with an epic prank. From balloons to early morning wake-up to even planting a flower bed in her bed, Kelvy has witnessed it all – or so she thought.

This year, Kelvy’s mom hired Mim’s Mini Farm, a mobile petting zoo based out of South Texas, to put an entire petting zoo in her daughters bedroom to surprise her when she came home from school, and surprised she was!

Kelvy opened the door to her room to find chicken, baby goats, a mini pig, and ducks having a barnyard party.

“I’m very surprised, I definitely didn’t think it would be this, but it was still pretty funny,” Kelvy laughed as she told KRIS 6 News.

According to Kelvy, this has been the biggest prank yet.

