Truck crashes into building in Boston’s Chinatown, several people hurt

By Matt Schooley

BOSTON (WBZ) — A box truck crashed into a building Tuesday afternoon in Boston’s Chinatown neighborhood not far from Downtown Crossing, injuring several people.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. in the area of Kneeland Street and Harrison Ave.

Boston EMS said four people were taken to area hospitals with injuries. Two other people were treated at the scene but declined to be taken to the hospital.

Boston police also confirmed that the truck hit a building and several pedestrians.

The truck crashed into a building near the corner of Kneeland Street and Harrison Avenue in Boston, April 1, 2025.

A large number of police and firefighters could be seen in the area along with a heavily damaged box truck that appeared to have rolled onto its side.

Harrison Ave. and Kneeland Street have both been closed between Tyler and Washington streets.

No further information is currently available.

