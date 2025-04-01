Repair café offers free fixes for broken items to help limit environmental waste

By Naja Woods

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A group in Indy with a mission to save the climate encouraged Hoosiers not to throw away broken items but instead get them fixed for free. Dozens of Hoosier lent a helping hand at repair cafe Saturday afternoon.

From knives to watches to bikes, if items came in needing a little TLC they left as good as new.

That was the mission of a repair cafe held Saturday by Touch Grass Indy at 10 East Arts.

“I think it better to give something new life and show that it has a little bit more character to it than before,” said Edith Conchas.

She helped organize the event and is a member of the activist group that advocates for environmentalism.

They put out a call to the community for volunteers to share their time and expertise.

Diego Espinoza didn’t hesitate to answer the call, helping fix watches, electronics and his favorite, bicycles.

“I do this on the side to help friends to help people to help anyone that needs help in their accessibility,” he told WRTV. “There’s show much value for getting to reuse those things and it’s just a win win for everyone.”

The group told WRTV the goal was much bigger than just a day of repairs.

“I really like doing this, and for the planet we don’t have to waste more resources trying to put something else new into the market. We already have great things so there’s a multitude of reasons why I do this,” said Espinoza.

“We just have to take care of each other, and we have let each other know that we can give each other a cup of sugar when we need it, but we can also fix your bike too. So, community is here,” added Conchas.

The organization says over 40 people signed up to help with repairs.

