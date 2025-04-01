Nearly 3 months after Palisades Fire, more than 20 horses from Jigsaw Farms remain displaced



KABC

By Ashley Mackey

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — After their home was destroyed in the Palisades Fire, more than 20 horses have found sanctuary in Brentwood.

Cha Cha Jago, owner of Jigsaw Farms, lost just about everything. She remembers seeing the flames creep over the hillside at Will Rogers State Park and rushing to save her horses.

“That day, the winds were just wild,” she said. “And even though we didn’t think it was coming our way, the winds suddenly changed late in the afternoon.”

Holiday Kriegel, a riding instructor at Jigsaw Farms, also remembers that day.

“I just kept saying to my boyfriend and my parents, ‘It’s gone, it’s gone, it’s gone,” she said. “Like, it just felt like finding out someone died.”

Barns, utility vehicles, work equipment and thousands of pounds of horse feed went up in flames. It wasn’t just their home, it was a safe haven for people to learn how to ride.

It was a place for children to build confidence and for people to receive equine therapy.

“It was just a really big loss, and of course, because I work with clients that really benefit from being around the horses, it was a really big loss for them as well,” said Clancey Cornell, a somatic practitioner, coach, and clinical social worker who works in equine therapy at Jigsaw Farms. “It’s just a loss on many different levels.”

Everything at Jigsaw Farms was destroyed, but thankfully, the horses are safe.

Jago says she’s received a lot of help from FEMA and has been overwhelmed with support from her community that continues to pour in.

She said she will do whatever it takes to get back home.

“We had a GoFundMe, and hundreds of people donated, and that was really heartening,” she said. “It’s really helped us keep our horses well-fed and cared for because they needed a lot of extra care after the fire.”

