Maryland educators concerned after federal government rescinds reimbursement of $360 million

By Janay Reece

Click here for updates on this story

MARYLAND (WJZ) — Maryland schools are facing what they call catastrophic financial cuts after the federal government rescinded approval of millions of dollars it had committed to giving to state schools.

State education leaders say the loss of funding could impact programs students rely on, as well as tutoring, construction projects, summer learning, and more.

Maryland’s State Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Carey Wright, says districts such as Baltimore City and Baltimore and Prince George’s counties are among the places to be hit the worst.

“Shock does not begin to describe our reaction,” Wright said.

Wright said state educators are gathering data on what specific programs and systems will be hurt the most, and they are in touch with state lawmakers and exploring legal action.

Notification of rescinded funding Wright confirmed that the Maryland State Department of Education was notified on Friday, March 28, that the U.S. Department of Education said it will not reimburse federal pandemic recovery fund reimbursements to states and local school systems.

State leaders say this announcement puts more than $400 million in school funding at risk.

“It may be a tutoring program that’s going on right now in schools that was intended to go through this school year, or it might be an improvement to a health room in a school,” said Dr. Joshua Michael, the Maryland State Board of Education President. “And Dr Wright is having to tell them to stop spending on those until we have further clarification, so that tutor will probably not be there next week.”

$360 million committed to Maryland schools Educators are upset because the U.S. Department of Education committed to $360 million, which is funding they say is already being spent in all 24 of the state’s school systems.

“These funds have been used on several initiatives, including such Maryland lead grant programs, as high-dosage tutoring, social emotional wellness programs, and summer learning,” Wright said.

“Federal government made the commitment to pay for these things, told us to do it, and now they’re coming back,” Michael added.

State education leaders say this abrupt change will slow, or possibly end, programs already in place.

“We are telling the LEAs (Local Education Agency) to hold off on any further spending at this point until we know exactly how to proceed,” Wright said.

“This creates significant uncertainty as we seek to understand how to fully pay for the funding, the expenses that were on this, these lesser grants,” Michael said. “If there’s no additional funding available from the federal government, or it’s not approved, it’s going to have to come from somewhere. It may come from future spending, right? We just don’t know who is going to end up carrying the bill.”

Baltimore City schools respond Baltimore City Public Schools told WJZ it is “deeply concerned” about the U.S. Department of Education rescinding previously approved reimbursements for pandemic recovery funds.

“This decision places an immense financial strain on City Schools and directly threatens critical programs and services that support our students, families, and educators,” Baltimore City schools said in a statement.

“Like school districts across the state and country, we planned and committed these funds in good faith to provide essential academic recovery programs, including high-dosage tutoring, and extended learning opportunities. These initiatives have played a crucial role in helping our students with the needs they still face from the significant disruptions caused by the pandemic.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.