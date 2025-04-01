Judge sets execution dates for 2 death row inmates

By KTBS Staff

SHREVEPORT, Lousiana (KTBS) — A state district judge has signed death warrants setting execution dates for two men convicted of murders in Caddo Parish — one for the slayings of three brothers and another for the grisly knife slaying of a grandmother.

Caddo District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr. today set a June 4 execution date for Marcus Reed, 47, ordering him to be put to death for the slayings of three young men he mistakenly believed had stolen a video game.

Hathaway also set a May 28 execution date for Darrell Draughn, 53, condemning him to die for the murder of a neighbor who suffered more than five dozen knife wounds during an attack at her home in Shreveport.

Both men are condemned to die by nitrogen hypoxia at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola. Each man’s attorneys are continuing appeals to try to halt the executions.

Reed was convicted of the 2010 slayings of brothers Jeremiah Adams, 20; Jarquis Adams, 18; and Gene Adams, 13, at their home in south Caddo Parish. Prosecutors said Reed mistakenly believed the victims had stolen an X-Box game console from his girlfriend’s home.

Draughn was convicted of murdering his neighbor, Lauretta White, 64, at her home on East Boulevard Street in Shreveport in 2000.The victim’s son found her murdered.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry in February announced the state would resume executions after finalizing the protocol for using nitrogen hypoxia as the means of executions, replacing lethal injection.

