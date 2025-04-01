‘I never take life for granted.’ Detroit dad injured while shielding his kids in apartment explosion

By Carolyn Clifford, WXYZ Web Team

Click here for updates on this story

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit man who was injured shielding his kids from an explosion at a Detroit apartment complex told our Carolyn Clifford what happened in the aftermath.

Martez Jackson, 32, heard the explosion at the apartment around 4 a.m. and told us he immediately shielded his kids – a 1-year-old and a 6-month-old.

Speaking to Clifford, Jackson said that he was hit with the impact and broke four of his ribs. He arrived back on the scene of the explosion on Monday afternoon after being released from the hospital.

“I’m in a lot of pain, I’m just fighting through it. I was mainly concerned about my children, about they life,” Jackson told us. “I didn’t care about mines, for real. As long as they was good, that was more important to me.”

The explosion happened in the apartment building in the 13000 block of Littlefield around 4 a.m. 13 people – including six kids – were taken to the hospital with injuries. Two adults and one child remain hospitalized in critical condition.

“The firetrucks came just in time, and we had to put them in the side of the window,” Jackson, who had an apartment on the second floor, told us.

Jackson said both of his children were also injured and suffered a few scrapes and bruises. He said their mother came to get them and they’re smiling and giggling now.

“I’m like a superhero to my family. I look out for the world. If they know me, it’s never a dull moment. I look out for everybody, I love everybody, got a big heart,” he said.

According to fire crews, there was a firewall between the eight-unit side where the explosion happened and the side with four units.

“Absolutely, this was like it was their children,” said Fire Commissioner Charles Simms. “The fire department did a great job; without the crews on the scene, it would have been a lot worse.”

Charles Jackson, Martez’s father, lived at the apartment building for more than two decades before Martez took over.

“God, please don’t let me have to bury my kids,” Charles said. That’s how he felt when he got the call about the explosion.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.