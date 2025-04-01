Gifted 5-year-old boy with Einstein-level IQ joins sister as member of Mensa

By Anthony Johnson

Click here for updates on this story

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) — One family in New Jersey is ecstatic now that they have more than one little Einstein walking around.

Maddox Lopez and his mom, Meachel, took some time on Monday to get a little exercise and emotional care, but Meachel and her husband Delano are amazed once again after finding out their son is a member of Mensa.

Mensa represents the top 2% of the population with an IQ of 130 or higher.

Maddox knows the times tables in pre-kindergarten. His parents are gifted themselves but are especially proud of their son Maddox, who is following in the footsteps of his older sister, Declan.

Declan Lopez became a Mensa member a year ago.

Meachel Lopez says both kids love learning, but there are differences.

“Maddox is all about math and coding, and he finds back doors on video games and programs, where Declan is just like an intellectual who loves to learn anything,” she said.

At five, Maddox works on problem solving even with computer games.

Delano Lopez is also a Mensa member and a teacher in Jersey City. He says his wife is the true reason why his kids are brilliant.

“She was doing a lot of extra work with the kids. Even once they started back to school after COVID, she had a whole schedule up, and every day would be a certain different subject,” he said.

The message board at home focuses on scientific topics and math.

“You have to let the kid kind of lead a little bit because then they’re not going to enjoy it, and they’re not going to enjoy learning,” Meachel Lopez said. “And I don’t want that to be. I don’t want to create a situation where my child is amazing but they don’t want to learn because I’ve been too stringent or strict.”

Whatever they are doing as parents, it’s working.

“I try to teach them to be humble and to be gracious,” Meachel Lopez said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.