Bodycam video shows police efforts in rescuing 8 from house fire

FARMINGTON HILLS, Michigan (WWJ) — Four police officers were called heroes in their efforts to rescue eight people, including children, from a burning home early Tuesday in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

The fire was reported about 5 a.m. at a West 10 Mile Road home, west of Middlebelt Road. Those inside the house ranged in age from an infant to 32 years old. Based on fire officials’ reports and images shown in the video, some of the victims who were pulled outside were unconscious amid the black smoke billowing throughout the house.

Farmington Hills Police and Fire officials gave a press conference Tuesday afternoon to relate the circumstances of the rescue and present about four minutes of footage from an officer’s bodycam video to explain those efforts.

Some of the victims involved in the fire are still receiving hospital care, including all four of the police officers. Three of the officers were transferred to Detroit Receiving Hospital, where they are listed in serious but stable condition Tuesday afternoon.

There is “no doubt in my mind we would have had at least three fatalities,” without the police taking quick action, police chief John Piggott said.

Jason Baloga, fire marshal with the Farmington Hills Fire Department, said before the press conference that smoke detectors were not working correctly at the house.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

In the meantime, Fire Chief Jon Unruh said that because the home is owned by a religious organization across the street, the Center Tawheed, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was notified and is now involved in the investigation. While the local fire department has not noticed anything suspicious at this time, ATF involvement is routine when a religious site is involved.

“Nothing should be read any further regarding their involvement in this matter,” Unruh said.

The chaotic scene

As Piggott explained and the video from Officer Hunt’s bodycam showed, four police officers were the first emergency crews to arrive. They did not wait for the fire department, which was en route with 23 firefighters from all five Farmington Hills stations, before immediately checking the house.

Police saw the flames, kicked in the door, and went in.

The bodycam video provides a hazy look of flashlights waving into the house as officers shout out to those inside and to each other as they check the rooms.

“Where are you?” “Try to sit up!” “There’s one here.” “Talk to me.”

At one point, two adult victims could be seen on camera. An officer asked them how many people were known to be inside so they could account for everyone. They got the answer, added up how many were already rescued, and continued their efforts.

The chaotic rescue efforts included noticing that an adult had fallen on top of a girl, unconscious, inside the house, in an apparent effort to carry the child out to safety. Police then pulled both of them outside.

Smoke inhalation injuries

During the press conference, Piggot displayed photos of the four police officers involved in the initial rescue efforts and said he had personally spoken to all of them. While they were first taken to a Corewell hospital site, three were later transferred to the burn care department at Detroit Receiving.

Piggot said the advanced care was because their medical conditions had worsened, as can happen after smoke inhalation injuries.

While the police department does train with the fire department, they didn’t have emergency breathing apparatus with them that is part of a firefighter’s gear.

“Without a second thought, they ran in there,” the chief said.

“I do ask for the support of the community,” he said, requesting thoughts and prayers for the residents and first responders on this call.

