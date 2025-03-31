South Jersey restaurant reopens after owners’ arrest by ICE sparks community outpouring

By Eva Andersen, Jon Claudio

HADDON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (KYW) — A South Jersey family restaurant marked its return Sunday with a free Eid al-Fitr feast for the community, just over a month after its owners were arrested by ICE agents.

Jersey Kebab, a beloved Turkish restaurant on Haddon Avenue in Haddon Township, will officially reopen for regular business hours on Tuesday. But on Sunday, hundreds of customers lined up for a complimentary spread of kebabs, rice and other traditional dishes to celebrate the Islamic holiday of Eid.

Owners Emine and Celal Emanet were able to serve customers for the first time in weeks. The couple was arrested by ICE agents at their restaurant on Feb. 25. The couple emigrated from Turkey in 2008 on a religious visa, and their green card applications are still pending.

Emine Emanet spent two weeks detained at a facility in Elizabeth, New Jersey, before her release on bond in mid-March. Her husband, Celal, who was released earlier with an ankle monitor, said the couple believes the community’s support played a big role in her release.

“On her bond court, it helped a lot,” Celal Emanet said. “The judge makes the decision. … They saw the letters. He saw around 300 letters. We had a lot more than that.”

Jersey Kebab’s building is now decorated with notes of support from the community, left by customers who were shocked by what happened to the Emanets.

“We are real people, you know. We didn’t harm anybody. We are not criminals,” Celal Emanet said.

Local residents who attended Sunday’s feast said they wanted to support the family through a difficult ordeal.

“What went down, it’s unfair,” said Cameron Siler, of Mount Laurel. “And they’re not the only people that are going through it. So, you know, I just want to see some change.”

Jersey Kebab plans to resume normal operations on Tuesday.

