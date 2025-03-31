Omaha woman donates 41 gallons of blood & platelets

By Anna Behning

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Since 1999, Noreen Witty has been rolling up her sleeve for a cause.

Today marks her 41st gallon combined of platelets and blood donated over the span of two decades.

She says that “it’s a blessing” to donate and encourages people to donate if they can.

Through Witty’s time and generosity over the years, she has helped save a minimum of 328 lives and a maximum of 984 lives… With each pint saving up to three lives.

Her donations have gone to patients at hospitals in Omaha, Minneapolis, Houston, etc.

American Red Cross says due to inclement weather; they have lost over 500 units of blood and are always in need.

