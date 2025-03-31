Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Car plows into 3 sheriff cruisers in Orange County

By
Published 10:52 am

By KABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    STANTON, California (KABC) — A driver was trapped after a wild crash in Stanton overnight that involved three Orange County sheriff cruisers.

The collision happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Orangewood Avenue and Beach Boulevard, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were responding to a car fire when a different car that was traveling at high speed plowed into the patrol vehicles.

The deputies were not injured, but the driver was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

A witness said firefighters had to cut the car open to free the driver.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content