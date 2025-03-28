‘We couldn’t even sleep’: Rocklin Mini Mart owner shares excitement of selling winning Powerball ticket

By DeNeeka Hill

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KCRA) — A life-changing moment happened at the Rocklin Mini Mart, where a winning Powerball ticket worth an astonishing $5.7 million was sold.

While the lucky winner has yet to claim their prize, excitement is buzzing in the community as people flock to the store, hoping to capture a bit of that luck for themselves.

The winner matched five out of six numbers, earning them the massive prize. The owner of Rocklin Mini Mart learned the exciting news from her son’s girlfriend.

It’s not just the winner who will celebrate. The store is also reaping some rewards—the Rocklin Mini Mart is set to receive $28,500 in commission for selling the winning ticket. Customers say it couldn’t happen to a better business.

“I always want to support them. They’re the best place to go if you want anything,” said Garrett Carter, also buying a Powerball ticket.

With this recent jackpot adding to their lucky streak, the energy at Rocklin Mini Mart feels electric. As one customer optimistically said, “I think lightning can strike twice.”

For now, the wait is on for the winner to come forward—but one thing is certain: Rocklin Mini Mart continues to be a beacon of hope and luck for the community.

“Last night, we couldn’t even sleep because we found out someone won here. I was tossing and turning,” said Eng Ea, owner of Rocklin Mini Mart.

The Rocklin Mini Mart has been in the community for over 30 years—and it isn’t new to selling winning tickets. Back in 2020, one lucky customer won $2 million from another ticket sold at the store.

The shop’s reputation for luck keeps customers coming back.

“My wife won a $500 scratcher here six months ago. It just feels like a lucky place,” said Tom Hofmeister, who was buying a Powerball ticket Thursday.

