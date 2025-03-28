Sister of murdered doctor Teresa Sievers turns grief into purpose with new book

By Alexia Tsiropoulos

ESTERO, Fla. (WBBH) — Nearly a decade after the brutal murder of Dr. Teresa Sievers, her sister has found a way to turn her grief into purpose by writing a book.

“Going through our lives together again and reliving this amazing period where life seemed so incredibly full and so magical,” Annie Lisa said in an interview with Gulf Coast News about the emotions she felt while writing her first book, “What My Sister Told Me After She Was Murdered.”

Lisa’s journey to healing did not happen overnight. It took years after losing her sister and best friend.

“Teresa was a beloved doctor and a rising star here in Estero,” Lisa said.

In 2019, the state of Florida found Mark Sievers, Teresa’s husband, guilty of hiring two men to kill her. She was beaten to death with a hammer.

“I had my suspicions,” Lisa said, referring to Teresa’s husband. “I was ready to speak up if I saw something else again.”

Teresa was a devoted mother of two with a larger-than-life personality.

“I think Teresa always saw the good in people,” Lisa said. “And I think she was very vulnerable when she met this man. He took advantage of all those vulnerabilities because that’s who he is, and that’s what he does.”

Although her sister is physically gone, their shared mission has continued.

“My hope is that our book helps support humanity right now,” Lisa said. “People are scared. People feel powerless. And this book is to show them that, first of all, love never dies. We are conscious beings who go on forever. But most importantly, we are not powerless.”

Lisa said she felt her sister’s presence guiding her as she wrote the book. Whenever she needed help with wording, she believed Teresa sent her signs.

“I could ask a question like, ‘Oh my gosh, is this part of the mission?’ And I know now that she goes to the phone, because she often opens it up with repeating songs over and over again that are our songs,” Lisa explained. “And the answer will come up. It will be a song called, quite literally, ‘Yes’ or ‘The Mission,’ not just once, but twice and three times. I’ll go, ‘Are you serious?’”

For Lisa, the book is more than just words on a page — it is a symbol of the sisters’ unbreakable bond and their shared mission to help others.

“I always say I’m living proof of the power that we have, and again, the access way to that is through the subconscious,” Lisa said. “And why don’t people know about that? That’s my goal, and Teresa’s mission, to let people know.”

Lisa often expresses gratitude to her sister for continuing to guide her, even in death.

“Thanks for never leaving my side, and thanks for still telling me what to do and for this incredible, loving sisterhood and partnership that cannot be broken through death,” Lisa said. “Even in death, our bonds are eternal. Thank you for reminding me of that.”

While Lisa has found closure, Mark Sievers continues to appeal his case. A court hearing is scheduled for May 5, 2025.

