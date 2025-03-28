‘I do have rights to protect myself’: Health workers learn self defense to protect against violence

By Lisa Robinson

Click here for updates on this story

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WBAL) — A study by the National Institutes of Health said workplace violence is four times more likely to take place at a hospital than in any other setting.

Nearly 20% of health care workers have experienced physical abuse, and LifeBridge Health is taking it seriously at all of its hospitals.

Northwest Hospital nurses are learning how to defend themselves at work.

“I have been kicked, spat on, pushed just trying to deescalate situations on the unit,” said Sharonda Williams, an RN at the hospital.

In one incident, Williams sustained knee injuries and back spasms.

“I get a lot of the rowdy patients, psych patients, intoxicated patients,” said Alexis Hairston, who works in the emergency room. “I’m often the first nurse they experience. I get swung on, cursed at, threatened weekly.”

The owner of Masada Training teaches nurses how to de-escalate situations, protect themselves and fight back if they have to.

“The nurses are going to learn the varying levels of force,” said BK Blankchtein, owner of the company. “Skills they can use that are easy to learn, easy to recall under stress and ultimately can be done by anybody.”

LifeBridge Health encourages health workers who are attacked to prosecute.

“We started tracking prosecutions since September 2021,” said Bernie Gerst with LifeBridge Health. “To date, we’ve initiated over 130 criminal prosecutions for assaults, destruction of property, disorderly conduct, weapons violations.”

Nurses said the training has been a huge help.

“It has taught me that I do have rights to protect myself and my coworkers as well,” Hairston said.

“This class has helped me. It shows us how to verbally deescalate situations, and keeping personal space,” Williams said. “It’s very important because you don’t know what a patient can do.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.