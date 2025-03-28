Family still seeks answers more than 3 years after deadly Ames shooting

By Marcus McIntosh

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) — Stanley Hardin, the grieving father of 23-year-old Stashaun Brown, is still going through deep pain amid his relentless pursuit of justice following his son’s tragic death in Ames in October 2021.

He was shot and killed as groups exchanged gunfire at a private event at the Elks Lodge.

“My son deserves justice,” said Hardin.

Hardin was joined by Stashaun’s grandmother, Raynelle Honeycutt-Wheels. They both spoke with us Thursday afternoon.

They describe Stashaun as a normal 2o-something.

“Was he an angel? No. He’s a typical young man. But he didn’t deserve to die the way he did,” said Honeycutt-Wheels.

Despite numerous conversations with the Ames police, they have been disappointed by the lack of arrests or new evidence in the case.

This inaction continues to take its toll on Hardin and his family as they anxiously await updates from the authorities. To encourage progress, a Crime Stoppers reward of $1,000 has been offered, although the family believes this nominal amount should be significantly increased to motivate someone to come forward.

Hardin and his mother-in-law remain hopeful the added incentive could help lead to Stashaun’s killers being apprehended and deliver the justice they seek.

