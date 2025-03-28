Critical Incident Summary video shows events leading to Fort Lauderdale police fatal shooting

By Mauricio Maldonado

Fort Lauderdale (WFOR) — Fort Lauderdale police have released a Critical Incident Summary of a deadly shooting involving two of their officers that occurred early Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in the parking lot of a business on the 5300 block of Northwest 33rd Avenue.

The shooting, which resulted in the death of 31-year-old Roberson Fertil, is under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

What is a Critical Incident Summary? A Critical Incident Summary released by police is a report or statement issued by law enforcement to provide an overview of a significant event or situation that has occurred, often involving the use of force, a serious injury or a death.

These summaries are typically made public to ensure transparency and inform the community about incidents that may have a substantial impact or raise public concern.

Officers open fire According to preliminary findings, Fort Lauderdale officers responded to reports of a man setting fire to a building around 6:36 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers encountered Fertil actively throwing what appeared to be incendiary devices in their direction.

Despite repeated verbal commands to drop the objects, Fertil did not comply.

Two officers, identified as officer Dellica Harris and officer Robert Strout, discharged their firearms, striking Fertil, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue (FLFR) extinguished the fire and no officers were injured during the incident.

Suspect linked to earlier arson As the investigation unfolded, detectives discovered that another fire had been set hours earlier, at approximately 3 a.m., at a business on the 3590 block of Northwest 56th Street, one block away from the scene of the shooting.

The fire caused significant damage and authorities later determined that Fertil was responsible for both incidents. A note left by the suspect indicated he would be present at the second fire.

Investigation ongoing FLPD is working alongside FLFR, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in the arson investigation.

Meanwhile, FDLE continues to lead the review of the officer-involved shooting, with FLPD’s Office of Internal Affairs conducting a parallel investigation.

Following standard protocol, Harris and Strout have been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigations.

