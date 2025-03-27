Man charged with murder in connection with Keene toddler’s death



By Maria Wilson, Alanna Flood

KEENE, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A man faced a judge Wednesday on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of his girlfriend’s toddler.

Annthoni Bliss, 22, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the January 2024 death of 23-month-old Luca Hudson.

Police said Luca died of internal head injuries.

According to court paperwork, Bliss is accused of injuring the boy while the child’s mother was at the grocery store.

The court documents say that a 911 call was made on Jan. 14, 2024, reporting that a toddler was in medical distress at a Keene apartment. Officers found Luca in the home with his brother, mother and her boyfriend.

According to reports from a neighbor, who heard Luca crying, and video surveillance from a grocery store, investigators said it appears Luca was hurt while his mother was out running errands the night of Jan. 13.

When she returned, Bliss didn’t say anything about injuries to the boy, according to the court documents. But investigators said that the next morning, the couple found Luca covered in vomit in his crib.

Investigators said they found internet searches on Bliss’ phone around that time looking for “2 year old head squishy” and “2 year old hit head now swollen head squishy.” The court documents said Bliss didn’t tell police that Luca had suffered any head trauma.

Shortly before 8 a.m., six hours after Luca had complained about a headache, the couple called 911. Police said that when they arrived eight minutes later, Luca was unconscious.

Luca was taken to a hospital, where he died three days later. An autopsy determined the cause of death was swelling from a brain injury that was consistent with nonaccidental trauma.

Bliss and Luca’s mother have denied hurting Luca.

After a brief arraignment, a probable cause hearing for Bliss was scheduled for April 3.

