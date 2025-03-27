Explore family-friendly attractions in L.A. this spring break

By Sowjanya Pedada

Click here for updates on this story

3/27/25 (LAPost.com) — Spring break is the perfect time to explore Los Angeles with your family. From thrilling amusement parks to educational museums and serene beach outings, L.A. has something for everyone. Here’s a list of the top family-friendly activities you might enjoy this spring.

1. Universal Studios Hollywood Universal Studios Hollywood, located in the San Fernando Valley area of L.A. County, California, is an unmissable attraction for families. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., this theme park offers exciting rides, live shows, and behind the scenes of Hollywood films. Ticket prices range between $109 and $154 per person, varying by date. General parking costs $35, with premium options available at higher rates.

Head on with your family to experience the movie magic at Universal Studios Hollywood. Do not miss the adventure rides and live shows. There are also Universal Fan Fest Nights, which are held between April 25 and May 18. More information can be found at universalstudioshollywood.com.

2. Santa Monica Pier

For a classic beachside amusement experience, head to Santa Monica Pier at 200 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica, California. The pier is open daily from 6 AM to 10 p.m. Immerse in the Pacific Ocean view and enjoy the breeze while munching on mouth-watering food and clicking Instagrammable snaps.

Kids and adults can have seaside fun at Pacific Park, which features 12 rides. These include the solar-powered Ferris wheel with ocean views and roller coaster rides. There’s no admission fee to enter the park, but rides and attractions operate on a pay basis, ranging between $8 and $20. Nearby parking lots are also available, with rates that vary depending on the season.

3. Griffith Observatory Spring break in Griffith Park offers a perfect mix of outdoor adventure and relaxation for families. Head on to Griffith Observatory at 800 East Observatory Road, L.A., California. It is both educational and fun for the whole family.

Explore the cosmos in the Observatory, which offers interactive space exhibits, free telescopes for stargazing, and stunning city views. It’s open Tuesday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m on weekends. General admission is free, though planetarium shows cost $10 for adults and $6 for children aged 5-12. Plan your visit in advance due to potential traffic and parking congestion. Parking is available for a fee near the Observatory and for free downhill.

4. Kidspace Children’s Museum

Designed for kids aged 1-10, Kidspace Children’s Museum is located at 480 N. Arroyo Blvd, Pasadena, California It offers interactive exhibits and outdoor play areas. It’s open from Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $15.50 per person, while infants under one enter for free.

Kidspace hosts Butterfly Season from mid-March to the end of April. Families can witness live caterpillars transform into butterflies, participate in interactive nature activities, and even release butterflies into the wild. With blooming gardens and outdoor play areas, Kidspace offers kids an educational springtime experience.

5. California Science Center Located at 700 Exposition Park Drive, L.A., California, the California Science Center is perfect for curious kids. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., this museum features interactive exhibits, the Space Shuttle Endeavour, Kelp Forest, and an IMAX theater. General admission is free, but special exhibits and IMAX screenings require additional fees. On-site parking is available for $20 per vehicle.

6. L.A. Zoo Here’s another amusing destination in Griffith Park that’s family-friendly and ideal for spring break. Nestled in Griffith Park at 5333 Zoo Dr, L.A., California, the L.A. Zoo is home to over 1,700 animals and botanical gardens. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the zoo offers up-close encounters with different animals, as well as exotic birds. Ticket prices vary by age – $22 for adults, $19 for seniors, and $17 for children ages two to 12. Parking is free, making it a budget-friendly outing.

It’s recommended to plan ahead, check official websites for updates, and make the most of your family time over spring break.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Rebekah Ludmanrebekah@lapost.com8182845620