Crews battle Freedom Farm Fire in Leicester, more than 80 acres burned, 0% contained

By Marc Liverman

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Caroina (WLOS) — West Buncombe firefighters along with crews from other departments are working to get control of a new wildfire that broke out in the Leicester and Dix Creek area Wednesday, March 26, in the afternoon, now known as the Freedom Farm Fire.

As of late Wednesday night, West Buncombe Fire Chief Dennis Fagnant said it was at 0% containment and had already swelled to more than 80 acres.

Fagnant added that no structures had been destroyed, and no one had been issued to evacuate but based on conditions, this could quickly change.

The fire chief said firefighters are dealing with a worst-case scenario thanks to days of low humidity, high winds and debris from Helene that are fueling the flames.

Donna Bryant lives just a few dozen feet away from the fire line, where crews are working to keep it contained and from spreading to nearby structures. She was at work on Wednesday when she learned of the blaze.

“On my way home I’m like, ‘Is the clothes on my back going to be all that I have at the end of the day’,” Bryant said. “I go home tonight; it’s like I’m going to be a little nervous to go to sleep.”

Bryant added she’s thankful for crews doing everything they can to keep people and their homes safe.

More than 100 firefighters, including crews from the NC Forest Service, are already working on the ground and with a helicopter overhead to get control of the Freedom Farm Fire.

So far, it’s not clear how the fire started.

