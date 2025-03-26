Woman arrested after whipping 7-year-old for eating too much

By Addison Howard

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WRCB) — Chattanooga police have arrested a woman after she reportedly used a traditional Guatemalan whip to strike a 7-year-old child.

A school counselor reached out to the Chattanooga Police Department and Child Protective Services after seeing severe bruising on the back, rib, and cheek of a second-grader.

Maria Rosario Fabian Alvarado, 27, now faces an aggravated child abuse charge after being questioned by police.

According to an affidavit obtained by Local 3 News, the child had been whipped on Tuesday, March 18 with a “chicote,” a tool used to discipline children.

Fabian Alvarado stated to police that she was upset that the child had eaten too much because the child “had a weight problem.”

The child told police that Alvarado also threatened to cut the child’s tongue if they ate any more or told anyone about the whippings.

A family member of Alvarado told police that she heard the abuse while inside the house.

CPS will be conducting a follow-up investigation.

