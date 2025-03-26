Teachers across Oklahoma rally to replace band instruments lost in fire

By Kolby Terrell

Click here for updates on this story

GEARY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A fire at Geary High School on Saturday night destroyed the gym and band hall, leaving students without instruments for the rest of the school year.

“This is kind of band season for a lot of our kiddos. There’s contests and competitions that are going to be going on right now,” said Geary Superintendent Sean Buchanan.

The fire destroyed band instruments that Geary students need for their activities.

“It’s just terrible that they lost everything. I just can’t imagine,” said Laura Pope, a teacher in Piedmont.

Music teachers and parents from across the state, including Pope, are gathering instruments to help the students. Pope, who previously served as a band director at Geary, quickly took action upon hearing the news.

“I kept seeing all my former students post about it and just their memories of band in Geary and just how much it was going to hurt the community,” Pope said.

Pope posted on social media asking for instrument donations, and the response has been overwhelming.

“We’ve got clarinets. Somebody messaged me today they have a saxophone. We’ve had two pianos that have been offered to donate,” Pope said.

Buchanan said he is eager to share the good news with students when they return to school.

“It’s been really remarkable to see surrounding school districts and individuals respond to the call for help,” Buchanan said. “To the point that I think we’ll be able to move forward with those planned competitions.”

The superintendent said this will help students attend an upcoming event that seemed impossible after the fire.

“‘Next Friday, you were supposed to be at a band competition? Well, you’re going.’ That’s going to be super exciting to witness because for a lot of our kids that’s what makes school fun,” Buchanan said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.