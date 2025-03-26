Semi-truck hanging from bridge leads to traffic jam

By Jasmine Youngblood, Adam Stump

BALLARD COUNTY, Kentucky (WPSD) — A semi-truck crash left a vehicle hanging by its cab from the U.S. 51 Ohio River Bridge. The crash happened on the Kentucky side, just after 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.

That crash caused the bridge to close for hours. Traffic was backed up toward Wickliffe, as drivers waited for the bridge to reopen. The crash was cleared and the bridge was reopened around 5:15 p.m.

The condition of the driver is still unknown. The Ballard County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene to investigate, but has not shared details like the driver’s condition or what led up to the crash.

The cabin was flipped on its side and later towed back over the guardrail.

Down below the bridge, the trailer of the semi-truck is crushed into pieces after falling to the ground.

Omar Fatayri, the owner of the Cut Mart Convenience Store, said the traffic backed up past his storefront. He said anytime the bridge closes, whether it’s because of a car crash or for repairs, local businesses suffer.

Fatayri said most of the people backed up in traffic are from out of town — and because Wickliffe is a small town, he relies on visitors for business.

He said business was slow, but above all else, he wants people to be safe. His message to drivers, “Be cautious when approaching the curve as you get onto the bridge.”

There are plans to replace the U.S. 51 Ohio River Bridge, about 1,000 feet upstream from where it currently stands. Construction of the new bridge is tentatively scheduled to start in 2028 and expected to take four to five years to complete.

