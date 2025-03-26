Man’s heroic act saves 95-year-old woman from burning home

By Meghan Mosley

RIPLEY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A man’s heroic act of kindness saved a 95-year-old woman from her burning home.

An empty field sits where Arzella Dennis’ home used to stand in the town of Ripley just two weeks ago. The home caught fire as heavy winds caused wildfires across the state.

Dennis barely escaped death. She was pulled from her home that was already on fire by Matt Leverich, who was driving down the road at the time.

“There was fires everywhere that day,” Leverich said.

Those fires killed four people across Oklahoma, but Leverich’s quick action saved a life.

“Oh, I know that man saved my life. It was the Lord. The Lord sent him,” Dennis said.

Leverich was checking on his sister in Stillwater when he stumbled across Dennis’ home. He said the flames were wrapping around the door when he arrived.

“I walked back into my bedroom and was trying to get my safe and my purse, and I didn’t get it out. Smoke got in there, so I ran back to the kitchen, which was on this end, and the fire was leaping up there and a guy had come by,” Dennis said.

Dennis worked to grab as much as she could, but she got trapped inside her home.

“I called 911 and said, ‘Hey, there’s an elderly lady inside this house, and it’s on fire,’ and they said, ‘Help is on the way,’ and at that point it was kind of a they’re not going to make it. There’s not enough time,” Leverich said. “I literally threw my phone in my pocket. I ran in, and I grabbed her, and it’s a good thing she was close to the door, because any farther, she wouldn’t have made it out.”

The 95-year-old’s guardian angel helped make sure she got out of the fire.

“He just drove by and saw it, and he ran in there, and so he grabbed me and drug me outside, and the fire was leaping up there at the door when I got out,” Dennis said.

Dennis has lived in the home for 70 years. Now, there is nothing left of the house.

“I’ve just been crying. Just cry,” Dennis said. “This was all I had for me. I just want a home. I want to live back out here.”

Now, 70 years of memories are gone. She said it burned everything she had, including her clothes and money.

But the two formed a friendship from the flames.

“I’m just thankful for everything, you know. I’m not bitter, because the Lord is taking care of me. It’s wonderful,” Dennis said.

The two were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation but said they are thankful they made it out when they did.

