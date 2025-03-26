Man charged with abuse of corpse after his mother is found dead in SUV outside home

By Sarah Metts

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A 31-year-old man faces charges after his mother was found dead in an SUV outside a Penn Township, Lancaster County, home.

According to charging documents, Kevin Ahn’s estranged sister is the one who called police on Monday afternoon after she saw Ahn “acting weird” outside Stiegel Manor Apartments in the 100 block of Fruitville Pike, near Manheim.

She reported he was “talking in numbers” and speaking gibberish. She told police she saw him get into their mother’s Toyota RAV4, write on a piece of paper and exit the vehicle.

The woman approached and read the handwritten note, which had been placed on the dashboard. Police said the note read, in part, “Mom is in car. I’m sorry. Please give her a funeral. My brain is fried. My mom lied, she gave me fake money from the N.A. so did my employees. I lost my mind. Forgive me. Please call my sister.”

When the sister asked Ahn about the note, he got back into the car and drove away.

Ahn returned about 30 minutes later, and his sister and her husband went outside to confront him.

Police said the sister told them she then saw what appeared to be a human leg hidden underneath clothing and household items in the backseat of the SUV.

She tried to question Ahn, but he ran away. Police found him running near East Ferdinand and South Main streets in Manheim Borough a short time later, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Police and EMS searched the car and found the deceased woman, who has been identified as Hyun Ahn, 61, of Owings Mills, Md.

According to police, the woman had a purple face, marks on her neck and hemorrhaging in her eyes.

“An investigation into the death of Hyun Ahn is ongoing and pending autopsy results. Additional charges may be filed,” the DA’s office said in a statement.

