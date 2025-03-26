Liverwurst, Jell-O become unlikely teaching tools at Gwynedd Mercy University for respiratory therapy students

By Stephanie Stahl, Casey Kuhn

Pennsylvania (KYW) — Respiratory therapy students at Gwynedd Mercy University in Pennsylvania are getting unique hands-on training with devices used by respiratory therapists. And to make the experience more life-like, they’re using some very unusual items.

What’s a slice of liverwurst doing in a teaching lab at Gwynedd Mercy?

“It really simulates lung tissue,” said Randy Solly, Gwynedd Mercy’s program coordinator of respiratory care.

Solly has found some unique ways to teach the subtleties of doing biopsies and aspirations with this simulated bronchoscopy.

“We work hand in hand with physicians, nurses, all the disciplines,” Solly said. “It is very challenging to manage the airway while the procedure is going on.”

These respiratory therapy students are learning how to work the scope that performs procedures in the airways and lungs.

“It’s nice being hands-on. I’m a hands-on learner, so it’s nice having that hands-on simulation,” said Chrisitna Barnes, a student.

And they’re not just working with liverwurst — there’s also some red Jell-O.

“The color to it so the students could see what they were doing in real time as far as I’m getting a good sample,” Solly said.

Part of the training is about understanding visual feedback, watching on a monitor what would be happening inside a body.

“Practice always makes perfect. This is really good practice and really boosts my confidence,” said Sofia Ferraro, a student.

Ferraro, who’s a sophomore, says working with different foods is a little strange but very instructive.

“It was funny but gave us good samples, made it easy for us to see what we were grabbing and biopsying,” Ferraro said.

With a degree in respiratory care and licensing, these students will be able to work in a variety of clinical settings, something Barnes is looking forward to.

“I enjoy helping people and helping them breathe,” Barnes said.

Barnes and the other students get to do clinical work at hospitals all over the region and also in long-term care facilities and private homes.

