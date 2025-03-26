Girl on a 26-month waterskiing streak

By Rebecca Klopf

HARTLAND, Wisconsin (WTMJ) — A 10-year-old Hartland girl is determined to see how many months in a row she can waterski in Wisconsin, no matter the weather.

Keelyn Snyder’s proud dad sent TMJ4 News a Facebook message to share his daughter’s waterskiing streak.

“That’s a girl, Kiki!” shouts Craig Snyder during a video of his daughter waterskiing in December.

It doesn’t matter the air or water temperature; Keelyn doesn’t take time off when it comes to waterskiing or wakeboarding.

“I kind of like to challenge myself,” said Keelyn.

So much so, this 10-year-old has set a goal to ski every month of the year on a lake until she hits 50 months in a row. So far, she is up to 26.

“This past January was probably the coldest one,” said Craig. “When we went to Lake Geneva, it was 20 degrees with 30-mile-per-hour winds.”

“Have you fallen in the water when it’s like that?” asked reporter Rebecca Klopf.

“Yeah,” answered Keelyn.

“What does it feel like?” asked Rebecca.

“Pins and needles,” Keelyn answered.

Her dad, Craig, told us he couldn’t be silent about his daughter’s accomplishments, as she has been doing this since she was 6 years old.

“I just think it is amazing. My wife and I are so proud of the goals she sets and the pain that accompanies them. She pushes through and still wants to do it,” said Craig.

“I just like to be on the water,” said Keelyn.

Craig has submitted his daughter’s waterskiing streak to the Guinness Book of World Records to see if she qualifies.

