Councilmember asks for the public’s help with finding missing family dog, Buzz

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — A Philadelphia councilmember is pleading with the public for help after she said her dog, Buzz, was stolen over the weekend. Councilmember Kendra Brooks has been chronicling the journey on social media each day since her beloved furry friend has been gone.

Brooks, who is in her second term and serves as the minority leader of the City Council, was the first Working Families Party member to be elected to the Philadelphia City Council. According to Philadelphia’s City Council website, Brooks was raised in Nicetown and still lives there with her four children.

The first post about Buzz being missing was on Saturday. The councilmember posted on social media that a neighbor told her they saw two women in a gray Nissan Ultima take Buzz and asked if anyone had seen the pup in the area of 15th and Wingohocking streets.

“I’ve given my neighborhood my life, please don’t begin taking my family,” Brooks wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the councilmember posted a compilation of photos in a social media reel to Randy Newman’s “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” where she described him as family.

“From the moment he joined our family, he brought joy, laughter, and a kind of love you don’t forget,” Brooks wrote. Her family got Buzz during the pandemic, and she said her daughter and grandchildren are devastated, trying to process the situation.

“Buzz has been with us through so much, always offering quiet comfort, cuddles, and companionship. Not having him feels like there’s a hole in our family,” the post said.

Brooks is asking anyone who has seen Buzz to contact her at 215-686-0461.

