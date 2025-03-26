Black Cove Complex fire grows, more evacuations ordered, homes destroyed

By Kelly Doty

POLK COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — The N.C. Forest Service provided the following update Tuesday on the Black Cove Complex fire in Polk County:

Black Cove Fire: 3,046 Acres, 0% Contained Deep Woods Fire: 2,923 Acres, 0% Contained Fish Hook Fire: 199 Acres, 72% Contained

South Carolina forest officials said the Table Rock Complex grew Tuesday, with the Table Rock Fire now at 2,293 acres and the Persimmon Ridge Fire tripling in size to 996 acres with 0% containment.

Transylvania County, which borders South Carolina, declared a state of emergency on Tuesday and ordered evacuations due to the Table Rock Complex.

A new fire burning south of Bryson City in the Alarka community was reported Tuesday. The N.C. Forest Service wildfire map showed it at 85 acres and 0% contained.

EVACUATIONS

Black Cove Fire: 55 homes evacuated Deep Woods Fire: 110 homes evacuated Fish Hook Fire: 0 homes evacuated

The Black Cove fire prompted evacuation orders in Henderson County on Tuesday.

An emergency shelter was established at the Henderson County Parks & Recreation Athletics and Activities Center at 708 South Grove Street in Hendersonville. An emergency shelter is available in Polk County at the Polk County Sr. Center, located at 75 Carmel Lane in Columbus. For animal evacuations in Polk County, contact Polk County Animal Control at 828-817-7984.

Henderson County residents can sign up for emergency text alerts by texting “AlertHC” to 226787 or visiting smart911.com.

The Table Rock Complex prompted mandatory evacuations in Greenville and Pickens counties, South Carolina, on Tuesday.

Transylvania County, which borders South Carolina, declared a state of emergency on Tuesday and ordered mandatory evacuations for the Big Hill community, Dolly Masters Road, Glady Fork Rd, Lake Honda and Happy Acres communities. Transylvania County Emergency Management has opened a shelter at the Transylvania Recreation Department located 1078 Ecusta Road in Brevard.

The fire in the Alarka community, located south of Bryson City, prompted evacuations along Long Creek Lan, Unahala Creek, and Alarka Highlands on Tuesday, according to the Bryson City Police Department. A shelter has been set up at the Alarka Community Center for those evacuated.

HOMES DESTROYED

Polk County released new information about property damage and destruction on Tuesday evening.

Black Cove Fire: 7 homes destroyed; 1 home significantly damaged; 7 outbuilding destroyed Deep Woods Fire: 1 home destroyed; 3 outbuildings destroyed Fish Hook Fire: 3 homes destroyed; 1 outbuilding destroyed

RED FLAG WARNING

The National Weather Service has issued another Red Flag Warning for parts of western North Carolina and the Upstate on Wednesday from noon to 8 p.m. Gusty winds and very low relative humidity will create an increased fire danger.

