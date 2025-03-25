Veterinarian warns dog owners about leptospirosis after reported cases

By Julie Salomone

BRANDON, Florida (WFTS) — A local veterinarian is warning pet owners about a bacterial infection called Leptospirosis.

Dr. Melanie Bizzarro with Harmony Vet Care said cases have been reported in Hillsborough and Pinellas County.

She said two cases were reported at their Oldsmar location. Both dogs recovered, she said.

“Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection. It’s commonly found in the environment, typically in soil and contaminated water sources,” said Dr. Melanie Bizzarro with Harmony Vet Care.

Dr. Bizzarro said the infection comes from the urine of infected wild animals like raccoons and rats.

Symptoms include fever, shivering, muscle tenderness, reluctance to move, dehydration, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, lethargy and jaundice.

“We’re seeing an increase spike in these cases affecting dogs and animals. The most important thing is this is what we call a zoonotic disease meaning it affects dogs and people so if your dog gets it, you’re much more likely to get it yourself,” said Dr. Bizzarro.

“A lot of us sleep with our dogs. We share a lot of similar spaces with our dogs so it could be much easier for us to contaminate ourselves than you think.”

Dr. Bizzarro said a vaccine is available for $30 at the clinic.

“Very important for pet owners right now especially to be checking their dog’s vaccine records and making sure that they’re current on leptospirosis vaccine and if they aren’t getting them into their vet,” she said.

“This previously was not considered a core vaccine, but vaccine recommendations have just be updated and now this is considered a core vaccine so your dog may not of previously received this vaccine so definitely check with your vet,” said Dr. Bizzarro.

Harmony Vet Clinic is a non-profit vet clinic offering lower costs to vet care. The clinic is also hosting free spay/neuter for large mix-breed dogs in March and May. Pet owners must qualify financially.

