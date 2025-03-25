Mom, boyfriend charged with murder in horrific abuse case



By Dacia Johnson

TAVARES, Florida (WESH) — A 10-year-old boy’s mother and her boyfriend have been charged with second-degree murder after Xavier Williams died Friday following weeks in the hospital in critical condition, the State Attorney’s Office confirmed.

The boy had suffered extreme abuse, according to Tavares police.

“It is clear to this agency that this child underwent gruesome abuse,” said Tavares Police Det. Courtney Sullivan.

“He is covered head to toe … excuse me,” Sullivan said, choking up. “He is covered head to toe in various size bruises that are in various stages of healing.”

Xavier was dropped off at the hospital by his mother, Kimberley Mills, and her boyfriend, Andre Walker, last month.

Mills was performing CPR on the boy, with hospital staff taking over when they arrived.

However, both Mills and Walker left shortly after learning that the police were coming.

Eventually, Mills returned to the hospital accompanied by her other son. But police said Walker did not return.

Mills holds a license as a registered nurse in Florida.

Mills declined to answer any questions about the injuries and was subsequently arrested for aggravated child abuse, according to police. Those charges have since been upgraded.

Police said the other boy was taken to the Department of Children and Families.

They also said the children’s biological father had flown in to be with them.

Detectives searched Mills’ residence, gathering evidence to build a case of serious child abuse.

Police said a candlelight vigil will be held on March 29 at Wooton Park in downtown Tavares to honor and celebrate the life of Xavier Williams.

People attending are encouraged to wear blue, Xavier’s favorite color.

