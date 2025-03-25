Dying man qualifies for Social Security, family fears money won’t come in time

By Hannah Hilyard

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — A Milwaukee man dying from stage 4 pancreatic cancer is approved to receive thousands of dollars in Social Security. His family is concerned he’ll die before the money ever arrives.

“How long do you think he has?” WISN 12 News Hannah Hilyard asked Michael Kraft’s mother.

“Maybe weeks,” Carole Kane responded.

Kane is right now living with her 46-year-old son. She told WISN 12 News the hardworking, heavy-duty tow truck driver was first received his devastating diagnosis in January 2024.

His insurance helped cover medical medical bills like chemotherapy, but he had to quit working in November. Since then, Kane has watched her son deteriorate. He’s now in hospice. Kane said he applied for expedited disability benefits.

“What little money he has, he’s been using to pay his rent as electricity, his car payment. But that’s not going to last much longer,” Kane said.

Kane said the Social Security Administration quickly approved Kraft’s request. A letter from SSA shows the agency granted him $2,672 a month. But that same letter shows the first payment won’t come until after May.

“Well, thank you very much. He won’t be here in May,” Kane said in response.

WISN 12 News has learned the gap in payments is normal procedure. The feds tell 12 News a person “must wait five full calendar months from the date we find that your disability began before your entitlement can begin.”

The only ailment that doesn’t come with a waiting period is amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS.

“He can’t help it if he has a different disease than the one they allow. It’s still terminal,” Kane said.

Questions about why the five-month wait have gone unanswered. Kane is hoping her son’s story can make a difference.

She’s reached out to Wisconsin’s two U.S. senators and Kraft’s representative, Congresswoman Gwen Moore.

In an email provided to WISN 12 News, it appears Moore’s office did reach out to the SSA on behalf of Kraft asking to expedite the payment, but the response Moore’s office received was “unfortunately no.”

“I’d like to see people made aware of this rule and perhaps try to change it,” Kane said.

Kane has set up an online fundraiser to help cover costs through the end of her son’s life.

