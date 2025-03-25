Coach breaks world record for run across Iowa

By KCCI Staff

MAXWELL, Iowa (KCCI) — A volunteer coach in Story County just finished a run across the state for a good cause — and he broke a world record in the process.

Robbie Erickson recently completed the 276-mile run following Highway 92. The old record was held by Paul Noble back in 2022. He ran that in 3 days, 22 hours, 49 minutes and 22 seconds. Erickson beat that time by 45 minutes!

In a post on Facebook from the Collins-Maxwell Spartans Girls Track and Field, they congratulated Erickson saying, “Way to lead by example, Coach!”

The run was part of a fundraiser to buy a new timing system for his cross country team.

The system costs $35,000.

