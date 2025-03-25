City councilor accused in brothel case apologizes to community “I am ashamed”

By Juli McDonald

Massachusetts (WBZ) — Cambridge City Councilor Paul Toner was back inside city hall Monday, facing his colleagues and neighbors for the first time since he was publicly accused of paying for sex at a high-end brothel.

“First I am ashamed to have my name associated with this case. I would like to apologize to my fellow councilors, my supporters and the community,” Toner said, addressing fellow councilors ahead of a regularly scheduled city council meeting.

Toner, a married father, is serving his second term as a city councilor; and is the former president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association.

After probable cause hearings Friday, Toner joins more than two dozen alleged clients connected to a sex ring run out of upscale apartment buildings in Cambridge, Dedham, Watertown, and Virginia. Investigators say the men paid hundreds of dollars per hour for sex, or what prosecutors described as “the girlfriend experience” with young Asian women.

Advocacy group addresses city council

Councilors voted to allow the rare, off-agenda reading of an open letter from Title IX Aurelia, a sexual violence advocacy group at the Cambridge Rindge and Latin School.

“Toner’s connection to this case signals those involved with sexual violence are rewarded with positions of power. Rewarding this behavior is a slap in the face for survivors. These women will never be in the position to defend themselves to the degree Toner will,” the student stated.

Addressing the public meeting Monday, Toner said he cannot comment on the case as it moves forward, but that he remains committed to his duty to represent the voters who elected him.

“I come before you this evening deeply grateful and humbled by the love and steadfast support of my family, friends, and the voters who have voiced their strong support for me to continue my service as a Cambridge city councilor,” Toner said.

Another dozen or so alleged clients will be charged in court this Friday. Most have sent their attorneys to these probable cause hearings; they’ll be formally arraigned on the charges in May.

