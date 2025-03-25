Authorities in Georgia capture ‘violent’ sex offender who escaped custody at hospital

By Graham Cawthon

BIBB COUNTY, Georgia (WJCL) — A Georgia man wanted in connection to violent crimes is back behind bars after escaping custody at a hospital.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Drickis Keon McCree, 34, escaped from police custody while at Atrium Hospital around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

McCree was arrested Saturday at a Walmart on charges of felony theft by shoplifting and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. He is also wanted on charges of failure to register as a sex offender and aggravated assault with attempted rape.

Authorities issued a warning to those in the area to keep a close eye out for him as “he is known to have violent tendencies.”

A few hours later, before 7 p.m., McCree was taken back into custody and returned to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

