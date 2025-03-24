Woman forgives ex Amazon driver for allegedly running her over

By Ryan Dickstein

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — A former Amazon delivery driver accused of running over a woman and fleeing the scene is requesting a jury trial.

The alleged incident happened February 18 at the intersection of E. Pratt and S. Chester Streets in Butchers Hill.

Video captured 29-year-old Chelsey Douglas crossing the street when an Amazon truck appears to hit her. The footage gained widespread attention.

The driver, identified as 26-year-old Jerome Allan Young Jr. briefly stopped and got out of the van, before taking off.

According to charging documents, Douglas recalled Young asking “How did you manage to get hit?”

Initially Young faced criminal charges of assault and reckless endangerment. He eventually turned himself into police.

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates later dropped the most serious charges, citing a lack of evidence.

Instead, Young was issued eight hit and run related traffic citations.

Appearing in Baltimore City District Court on March 20, Young requested a jury trial.

No date has been set as of publishing time.

Following the incident Amazon said they fired Young, who was employed through a third-party contractor.

As for Douglas, the collision left her hospitalized for several days with serious injuries.

She’s since been released and continues to have a long way to recovery.

Her attorney David Ellin supported charges of intent being dismissed against Young.

“Ms. Douglas forgives the driver and plans to ask the court for leniency for him,” Ellin told WMAR-2 News.

