VTA strike enters third week as union leaders disappointed with latest pay proposal

By Da Lin

Click here for updates on this story

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The ongoing strike by VTA workers entered its third week on Monday with no bus or light rail service in operation. The strike, which began on March 10, has left the transit system inoperable as the workers continue to push for better compensation.

To resolve the stalemate, the VTA Board held a special meeting on Sunday to drive a higher pay offer to workers. The new proposal includes an 11% pay raise over three years, with 4% increases in the first two years and 3% in the final year.

However, Raj Singh, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 265, which represents about 1,500 VTA workers, stated that the gap between the two sides remains significant. Singh said the workers want 18% over three years, emphasizing that the current offer does not meet their demands.

For employees like Karamdeep Singh, an eight-year veteran electronic technician at VTA, the strike is taking a personal toll.

“It’s been difficult out here. We don’t want to be here. We want to be at work,” said Singh, who is the sole provider for his family of four. No work means no paycheck. “My mortgage is $4,700 per month. It’s not easy.”

VTA’s previous best offer before Sunday was 10.5% over three years, a proposal that was also rejected by union leadership.

Sergio Lopez, chair of the VTA Board, acknowledged the challenges the strike presents, noting that increasing the pay offer to 11% could come at a cost. VTA officials said they are dealing with a multi-million-dollar budget deficit and will likely have to look at service cuts soon.

“Going up to 11% now reflects our commitment to end the strike and get our riders back on the road,” Lopez said.

According to Carolyn Gonot, the general manager and CEO of VTA, bus and light rail operators currently earn over $90,000 a year, and the 11% increase would raise that figure to around $100,000 annually. However, workers argue that the pay is not sufficient in Silicon Valley, where the cost of living is significantly higher than in other parts of the country.

While the workers’ demands continue to center around fair pay, the strike has left many riders stranded, and many are growing increasingly frustrated.

Anna Thompson, an 87-year-old rider who relies on VTA for daily trips to downtown San Jose, expressed her frustration.

“I don’t have a good alternative because I’m too old to drive. I can’t drive anymore. And I am limited in my ability to walk,” Thompson said.

Despite the challenges, Karamdeep Singh emphasized that the union workers understand the plight of the riders.

“If we get a fair deal, we can go back to work,” Singh said, expressing hope that a resolution can be reached soon.

Union leaders plan to bring the latest proposal to a vote, likely on Monday. However, they expect workers to overwhelmingly reject it, signaling that the strike could continue unless a more favorable agreement is reached.

As the VTA strike drags on, both sides remain at an impasse, and Silicon Valley residents are left waiting for a resolution that will restore critical public transportation services.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.