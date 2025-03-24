Veteran jumps into action to help save man struck by vehicle in hit-and-run

By Jessica Riley

MT. WASHINGTON, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are searching for the driver who hit a man and his dog and then kept on driving.

The man is in critical condition and the dog was killed. So far, Pittsburgh police have recovered the black Lexus SUV that was involved in the incident.

In what was a quiet, Sunday morning along Bailey Avenue in Mount Washington, it quickly turned traffic when Ethan Cardone and his dog were hit by a vehicle. According to his family, he is in critical condition and his dog Claire was killed.

“I heard a bump, looked around, and saw this dog laying on the ground, dead,” recalled Derrick Clark.

Clark had just gotten into his car when he heard the crash, thinking it was his own vehicle, but was surprised to find the dog. He was even more surprised to find a body under a nearby vehicle.

“[I] immediately ran over trying to shake and slap him to wake him up, but you could tell he was pretty much gone,” he said. “We were trying to vigorously shake him, but there was still no movement.”

Clark, a veteran, knew immediately that CPR could be life-saving for Ethan.

“Thankfully, we could feel a pulse coming back,” Clark recalled.

Ethan’s family said he is in the hospital in critical condition with multiple skull fractures and brain bleeding.

Bailey Avenue is a popular spot for dog walkers and residents have said this incident is unsettling.

“People are normally careful, that’s why I’m so surprised that something like this happened,” said Javette Schodel. “I hope the guy is okay and rest in peace to the dog. I’m so sorry to hear it.”

Anyone with information should contact the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

