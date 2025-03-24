Skeletal remains found during search connected to woman’s 2020 disappearance

By Maria Wilson

New Hampshire (WMUR) — Human skeletal remains were found Thursday during a search related to the 2020 disappearance of a New Hampshire woman.

News 9 Investigates learned that police were searching an area near the Hoodkroft Country Club golf course in Derry, following up on a tip regarding the case of Amanda Grazewski, a woman who disappeared five years ago. Derry police said they received the tip on Wednesday.

It’s not known if the remains are Grazewski’s. Officials with the attorney general’s office said it could take months for the medical examiner’s office to officially identify the remains.

Police said no criminal activity was reported by the Hoodkroft Country Club and it’s not believed that there is a threat to the general public.

Grazewski’s family members were at the search scene, but they told News 9 earlier in the day that they had not received any information from law enforcement officials. Investigators announced shortly before 6 p.m. that the skeletal remains had been found.

Detectives from the Derry Police Department were helped at the scene by members of the New Hampshire State Police Major Crimes Unit and New Hampshire Fish and Game. Investigators were expected to remain in the area for another day. The golf course is not yet open to the public.

Investigators said Grazewski left a home on Birch Street without her purse or cellphone in the early morning hours of March 17, 2020, and was not seen or heard from since.

Grazewski did not own or have access to a vehicle at the time.

According to police, Grazewski had a history of substance abuse and had spent time in Nashua, Salem, Manchester and Hooksett before disappearing.

Police told WMUR in 2024 that they have logged more than 1,000 hours investigating the disappearance, conducting grid searches, drone searches and K-9 sweeps to find the single mom.

