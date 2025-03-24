Military Makeover with Montel gifts veteran family with home makeover

By Joel Foster

VAIL, Arizona (KGUN) — A local veteran and his family received a life-changing gift thanks to the television show Military Makeover with Montel Williams.

The Kosto family of Vail was the latest recipient of a comprehensive home renovation, supported by the nonprofit Purple Heart Homes and the dedication of nearly 100 community volunteers.

Air Force veteran Matt Kosto, who served multiple overseas deployments, faced a series of challenges after losing a portion of his leg in a motorcycle accident. As the family navigated his recovery, they were dealt another devastating blow when his wife, Virginia, was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in 2020. Thankfully, Virginia is now in remission, but the burdens of home repairs and accessibility issues persisted.

“We take their house and turn it into a forever home,” said Montel Williams, the executive producer and host of Military Makeover. “When you look at this family, they’ve endured so much. They are the epitome of resilience and dedication.”

Williams, himself a Navy veteran of 22 years, says he has long supported veterans’ programs, such as the Fisher House Foundation, which houses military families while loved ones receive medical care.

About two and a half years ago, the Kosto family’s story first caught the attention of Purple Heart Homes, a nonprofit organization that provides housing solutions for service-connected disabled veterans. Co-founder and CEO John Gallina explained how Matt had started some renovations on his own but soon faced insurmountable costs.

“The floors were a significant challenge,” Gallina said. “It was clear they needed additional help. It was a tremendous lift for us to be able to come in and take out all the walls and put in concrete floors and do it in a way that was meaningful.”

In collaboration with Military Makeover, the project grew into a full-scale home transformation, including a roof replacement, new flooring and landscaping.

Initially, the roof was supposed to receive repairs, but Tucson-based Desert Sky Roofing ended up giving the home a full replacement after its owner, a fellow veteran, insisted on going the extra mile.

The project was also made possible through tens of thousands of dollars in donations.

Furniture for the home was provided by Scandinavian Designs, while the bathroom remodel was undertaken by Shemwell. Tucson-based Landtamers took on the task of providing landscaping around the house.

The project supported Purple Heart Homes’ mission of enabling veterans to age in place rather than being forced to move due to accessibility issues.

“When you compare the quality of life and the cost of having someone remain in a home that they’re already in versus moving somewhere else, like to a managed living facility, it’s dramatically more beneficial to have a veteran remain in their home,” said Mike Lennon, a board member at Purple Heart Homes. Lennon says he was drawn to the group upon reflecting on his father’s experience of being a Purple Heart recipient and not having anyone but his wife to support him.

Volunteers from the Tucson community showed up in force to lend a helping hand, exemplifying the spirit of service and support. Williams was astonished by the level of goodwill lent by the community.

“We’ve had over 80 volunteers out here,” said Williams. “They did everything from scraping the dirt to painting the walls to moving furniture. It’s inspiring to see a community come together like this.”

For the Kosto family, the experience was deeply emotional.

“We’re beyond blessed and grateful,” said Matt Kosto. “Thank you to everybody. It’s huge.”

Virginia echoed her husband’s sentiment, adding, “Every military family deserves to be recognized, and this is beyond words.”

The heartwarming story will be featured in the upcoming season 42 premiere of Military Makeover with Montel Williams, airing in May.

Williams hopes that the project influences others to help veterans in their own ways. “There are simple things we can do that’s more than just lip service,” he said. “What we do is kind of grandiose but that’s what we do. You don’t have to go this big. Go big as you can. But do something to make sure that veteran knows you appreciate the fact they’re the reason why we’re here.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.