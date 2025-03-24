Man burns lovers’ clothes, fire dept stops flames from reaching children in home

By Travis Case

HAGERSTOWN, Maryland (WMAR) — 41-year-old Brian Allen Blank lit some of his estranged lover’s and mother of his children’s clothing on fire in the front yard of his home.

Luckily, the Hagerstown Fire Department got to the scene and stopped the fire before it got to the house where their two children (ages 11 and 17) were staying.

It happened Sunday at 3am at 1004 Corbett Street in Hagerstown. The State Fire Marshal says the man threw the clothing on the front lawn and drenched it with gasoline before setting it on fire.

Blank is being charged with first-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, reckless endangerment, and intoxicated endangerment.

Authorities say Blank tried to go back into the home when Deputy State Fire Marshals arrived but was stopped in the process.

Upon taking custody of the children, the mother was informed the clothing was hers. Blank was arrested and is being held at the Washington County Detention Center without bond.

