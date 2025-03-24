Mail carrier named ‘Hero of the Year’ for saving man after suicide attempt

By Cameron Burnett

TOPEKA, Kansas (KAKE) — One postal worker in the Sunflower State’s capitol is being recognized for his courage and kindness after saving a man’s life after he attempted suicide.

The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) named Gerald “Jerry” Loney its ‘Hero of the Year’ for the western region. Loney was recognized for overcoming his own post-traumatic stress disorder in order to aid a man in a mental health crisis.

On March 29, 2024, Loney had just finished delivering mail to apartments on his route and returned to his mail truck when a young man approached him. The man, the NALC says, was bloody and told Loney he had just attempted suicide. Loney recognized him as a 33-year-old customer on his route.

The carrier immediately began to care for the young man and dialed 911.

“The 911 operator talked Loney through the process of finding something to use as a tourniquet and how to apply it to both wrists,” the NALC wrote. “Loney kept talking to and praying over the man until police, paramedics, and firefighters arrived.”

The police officer who took a statement from Loney later told him they were grateful for his actions, noting that most people would have just driven by.

“Loney, who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder due to a personal incident five years ago, pushed through his own trauma to save the young man’s life,” the NALC said. “In part because of Loney’s quick and selfless actions, the man survived.”

