Group helps ‘incredibly active’ paralyzed Army veteran regain freedom

By Blaine Stewart

Click here for updates on this story

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Virginia (WTKR) — If Logan Brokaw isn’t tending to the chickens in his coop, you’ll find him doing something active somewhere.

“I play sled hockey for a couple different teams in Virginia,” Brokaw said.

Or he’s just on the move around his home in Toano, thanks to an action track chair. It allows the retired Army master sergeant breeze over the brush and bumps in his backyard, something he once worried he might never do again.

“Before my injury, I was incredibly active with the military,” Brokaw said. “Skydiving, doing all kinds of crazy stuff. And then one day I was paralyzed.”

Brokaw was involved in a training accident in 2018. After spending 13 days in a coma, he woke up without the use of his legs. He also learned that people he’d never met were already working to help.

“I would say that having The Fund engage so early in my injury was it took a lot of weight off my wife’s shoulders,” he said.

When asked what that meant to him, he replied, “A lot.”

Some of that help came from Semper Fi & America’s Fund, a nonprofit for critically injured and sick service members, veterans and their families. The fund pays for short-term emergency expenses.

“The biggest thing they’ve done is really helped me with stuff to be independent,” Brokaw said.

It also provides equipment like sled hockey gear and that handy track chair, along with emotional support from his case manager, Karen Hetherington.

“Having her has been amazing,” Brokaw said.

Hetherington spoke about Brokaw’s character.

“He has a lot of gratitude,” she said. “It’s a testament to what an amazing person he is.”

She also explained the fund’s mission, from those first terrifying days in the hospital to the years that follow.

“We’re there to wrap our arms around them as well and help them with all the little things of daily life that can make taking care of a loved one difficult,” Hetherington said.

Run by veterans and military spouses, the fund has helped 34,000 people since 2004.

“These people have sacrificed. They’ve served our country, and they need our ongoing support,” Hetherington said.

Back at his home in Toano, Logan shared why he agreed to tell his story.

“A lot of veterans are very hesitant to reach out and ask for help for a myriad of reasons. And you know, it’s, it’s important to know that The Fund is there to help,” he said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.